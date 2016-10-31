BREAKING: No statutory inquiry or independent review into Orgreave

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has rejected calls for a statutory inquiry or independent review into the clash between police and miners at Orgreave.

Ms Rudd said she made the “difficult decision” because “ultimately there were no deaths or wrongful convictions” resulting from the violent encounter in 1984.

She acknowledged her decision would be a “significant disappointment” to the Orgreave Truth And Justice Campaign, which was calling for a full public inquiry into South Yorkshire Police’s conduct during the clashes.