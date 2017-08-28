Breaking: Police launch murder investigation after woman’s body found in Halifax

Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a woman was found in Halifax on Sunday afternoon (August 27).

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are investigating and appealing for witnesses to the incident in the Siddal area.

Emergency services were called to a property on Oxford Lane at about 3.15pm on Sunday after the body of a 23-year-old woman was found inside.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene where enquiries have since been ongoing.

Two men aged 27 and 26 were later arrested on suspicion of murder in Leeds in connection with the incident.

A post mortem will be conducted to determine a cause of death.

Detective Chief Inspector Jaz Khan, who is leading the investigation, said: “Police have launched a murder enquiry following the discovery of a woman’s body in a house in Siddal.

“Officers have made two arrests in connection with the investigation and those men remain in custody for questioning.

“I am still very much appealing for anyone who may have information or have seen suspicious behaviour outside the address to come forwards.

“Anyone who has information should contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing crime number 13170395685.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555111.”