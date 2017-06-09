BREAKING: Red Arrows to join Lancaster bomber for Doncaster town centre flypast

The world famous Red Arrows will roar over Doncaster town centre later this month to mark Armed Forces Day.

The RAF's world renowned aerobatic display team will soar over Clock Corner on June 24 - shortly before a Lancaster Bomber also flies over Doncaster as part of the celebrations.

It will be the Red Arrows second flypast over Doncaster in three months - the squadron's distinctive red aircraft flew over Robin Hood Airport in April as part of a preparation flight ahead of the new display season.

The flypast, which will take place at around noon and see the team fly over St Sepulchre Gate and Doncaster Minster, will also be a homecoming for local airman Corporal Jason Cawston.

The 30-year-old has been picked to fly with the Red Arrows during this year's display season as part of the support team involved in putting on aerobatic shows.

The former North Doncaster Technology College student will spend his summer in the back seat of the world famous Hawk T1 aircraft, taking part in transit flights to more than 80 display venues throughout the UK and Europe - and flying at speeds of more than 350mph.

The flypast will come shortly before a salute by the legendary Lancaster Bomber.

The Lancaster, one of the most famous military planes in the world, will swoop over the town centre as people from across the borough gather together to honour the servicemen and women of the armed forces.

A Lancaster hasn’t been spotted over Doncaster in six years, so the fly past will provide an extremely rare chance to see one over the streets of our town.

The plane that will be flying over Doncaster is the only airworthy bomber in the UK, and is known as ‘Thumper’.

Thumper will follow up St Sepulchre Gate in the town centre towards Doncaster Market, where she will turn right towards the High Street, turning right again past the Mansion House and over Clock Corner before flying out of Doncaster borough.

Before the fly past, there will be a march of servicemen and women from Sir Nigel Gresley square at 11am in to town, finishing outside the front of the Frenchgate Centre.

The fly past will then follow at approximately 12:35pm, and large crowds are expected to gather throughout the town centre for the event.