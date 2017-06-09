BREAKING: Third man charged with murder after Leeds shooting of Raheem Wilks

A third man has been charged with murder after a shooting in Leeds earlier this year.

Keiran Hunt, aged 29, from Harehills, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning charged with the murder of Raheem Wilks, in Gathorne Terrace, Harehills, on Thursday, January 26.

Keal Richards, aged 21, of Francis Street, Chapeltown, and Jaydn Manners, aged 23, of Louis Street, Chapeltown, have previously been charged with the murder and are currently remanded in custody pending further hearings.