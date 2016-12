A three car collision has closed a major Yorkshire A-road this evening (Thursday).

West Yorkshire Police have closed the A629 in Keighley after a smash

RTC A629 Keighley. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

The crash involved at least three cars, silver/blue Ford Focus, a Citroen and a white hatchback.

West Yorkshire Police said the road has been closed to allow for the vehicles to be reopened.

Motorists are advised to find an alternative route.