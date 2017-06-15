BREAKING: Two injured in shooting and stabbing in Sheffield suburb

Two men are in hospital today after a shooting and a stabbing in a Sheffield suburb.

The attacks were carried out in the Wensley Street area of Fir Vale in the early hours of this morning.

A forensic expert at work in Fir Vale

A 33-year-old man was seriously injured in the knife attack and a 21-year-old man, who was shot, suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Police cordons have been erected in Wensley Street and nearby Hinde House Crescent, with forensic experts in protective white suits examining both scenes.

The Wensley Market corner shop has also been taped off.

Detectives believe both the shooting and stabbing to be linked.

They said a police cordon erected on nearby Barnsley Road last night was not connected.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are investigating two incidents in the Wensley Street area of Sheffield, reported at 3.38am today in which two men have been injured.

"A 33-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital with stab wound injuries, whilst a 21-year-old man is being treated in hospital with a gunshot wound, not believed to be life-threatening.

"Enquiries are ongoing and while the investigation is in the early stages, officers do believe the two incidents are linked."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.