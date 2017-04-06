BREAKING: Two people charged with murder over death of Sheffield dad Jordan Hill

Two people have been charged with murder in connection with the death of 21-year-old Sheffield dad Jordan Hill.

Bradley Vincent Onfroy, aged 31, and Josie Nicola Hollis, aged 24, both of no fixed abode, will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow charged with murder and robbery.

The scene in Longley.

Emergency services were called to a flat in Southey Avenue, Longley at around 9.45pm on Thursday, March 23, following reports Mr Hill had been injured.

He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries, which a post-mortem examination concluded were stab wounds.

A 29-year-old Sheffield man arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further enquiries.