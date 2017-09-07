Breathtaking artwork at opening of Great Art in the Cathedral

The Great North Art Show opened with a special preview evening and features hundreds of artworks displayed in the splendid setting of Ripon Cathedral, North Yorkshire.

The exhibition, which is free to visit and is open every day until Sunday 24 September, has a breathtaking array of art, featuring more than 350 artworks, ranges from printmaking and illustration to painting and sculpture.

Organiser Jo York at The Great North Art Show in Ripon Cathedral. Picture: Richard Doughty Photography

A special highlight of this year’s show is a new series of works, never exhibited before, by Guest Artist Tom Wood, whose paintings are held by HRH The Prince of Wales and The National Portrait Gallery Print Collection.

Photographs taken on the night by Richard Doughty Photography.