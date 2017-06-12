Brexit talks could be pushed back amid confusion over Queen's Speech

Brexit Secretary David Davis has signalled that negotiations over the UK's exit from the EU may not begin next Monday, despite repeated assertions by the Prime Minister that talks will get underway "11 days" after the election.

The Secretary of State this morning confirmed that discussions with EU leaders will take place next week, but claimed his services will be needed for the Queen's Speech which is also due to take place on the 19th.

However, the date of the state opening of Parliament has also now been called into question, after Downing Street refused to rule out the possibility that the speech will be pushed back.

It has been suggested that this could be down to uncertainty over the Prime Minister's talks with the DUP, with the party's leader Arlene Foster expected to meet with Theresa May tomorrow.

The prospect of negotiations with Brussels beginning next week was a running theme in the Conservative election campaign.

Mrs May and other senior Tories frequently warned voters that talks would get underway "just 11 days" after the polls closed, as they sought to play up their party's readiness to stand up to the EU and secure a "good deal" for Britain.

But speaking to Sky News today, Mr Davis revealed the first official meeting with European officials "may not be on the Monday" because "we also have got the Queen's Speech that week and I will have to speak in that".

He added that the first discussions will take place "in the week of next week", and that his permanent secretary is in Brussels today "talking to [EU representatives] about the details".

The Haltemprice and Howeden MP went on to indicate that the government is willing to accept the European Union's proposed framework for talks, which includes an agreement on the conditions surrounding Britain's withdrawal ahead of discussions of a new trade deal.

He told the programme: "In the first round we are going to have pretty long meetings at roughly one week a month - which is much, much faster than any previous trade deal they have done.

"The first bit of it - Brussels want to do the so-called divorce proceedings first - the first bit of that includes European citizens in the UK. It includes money, they want to talk about that, we think it should come later, and Northern Ireland."

