A hard Brexit ​will threaten the North of England’s fledgling green energy economy, ​according to a new study.​

IPPR North’s “The Impact of Brexit on Energy in the North of England​” study claims that the ​​EU ​has shielded the North against ​the Government​‘s​ bias towards London and South East ​when it comes to research funding.

​IPPR North said ​that a hard Brexit ​will ​threaten​ the​ northern energy sector, energy security and stable fuel prices.​​

It described a hard Brexit as​ including full withdrawal from Euratom, no deal on energy trade, and withdrawal from participation in pan-European energy research programmes​.

​IPPR North said that i​n the absence of comprehensive and deep interventionism from ​the G​overnment, Euratom membership and partnership on research programmes remain vital.

​The study looks at the issues facing the North’s green energy sector​,​ which currently leads the UK and large parts of Europe in green energy. It also generates half of all the green jobs in the country.

​IPPR North said the report uncovers new information highlighting the importance of pan-European cooperation in developing the North’s green energy agenda.

IPPR analysis of a breakdown of EU funding for scientific research ​showed that​ the North of England accounts for 45​ per cent​ of the UK’s share of renewable energy research funding, more than any other region.

Previous IPPR North research ​has ​found th​at the Government tends to overly focus on playing it safe by investing more in London and the “golden triangle​” ​in the south east, whereas the EU is more prepared to invest in new growth in the regions​.

In a 2016 study, IPPR North found that the Government​ ​invests less by proportion than the private sector in Northern life sciences.

​It said that i​n nuclear energy, the UK is a world leader in nuclear decommissioning - an EU market which is estimated to be worth up to 253​bn euros ​(£230bn) ​over the coming decades.

By leaving Euratom, ​IPPR said ​the UK will have to develop a highly complex new regulatory system and international agreements on areas including nuclear fusion, radioactive waste and the supply ​and​ distribution of nuclear materials.

​It added that t​he ending of free movement also risks an exodus of highly​ ​skilled nuclear scientists whose skills are in high demand internationally.

​​Ed Cox, ​d​irector of IPPR North, said:​ ​“On energy alone, the ​G​overnment’s industrial strategy will need to go from being a mere summary of current policy interventions undertaken by the ​G​overnment in the economy, to one of the most detailed and interventionist plans for a modern economy in the world, if it is to replace Euratom and the decades’ worth of expertise and programmes developed through pan-European co-operation.

“As the ​G​overnment has repeatedly said, leaving the EU does not mean leaving Europe, and i​f it​ looks as though Brexiteers can’t deliver on their promises, we must continue to have the closest possible relationship with our nearest neighbours on energy.”​

IPPR North conclude​d that​ if industrial strategy and a more interventionist state aid approach are to replace the current EU system, ​it will be impossible without a radical and significant overhaul of ​G​overnment intervention, regulation of key industries such as nuclear, and wholesale regional devolution.

​It said that ​in the absence of such a programme, the risks associated with a hard Brexit including ​the withdrawal ​from Euratom are too high for such an approach to be safe​,​ ​to ​protect industry​, to​ meet emission reduction obligations​, to​ keep on the lights and reduce energy bills.