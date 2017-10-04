‘Brexit will not cause worker shortages’ - Lewis

IMMIGRATION MInister Brandon Lewis has insisted the needs of business can be met while cutting net migration to fewer than 100,000 people a year after Britain leaves the European Union.

Mr Lewis suggested some industries could change their processes to reduce their workforces while training could help workers already in the UK fill vacancies.

The Government has asked the Migration Advisory Committee to investigate the impact of free movement and how the labour needs of the UK economy after Brexit.

Business groups have repeatedly expressed fears that the end of free movement across Europe will starve them of the staff with the skills they require.

Theresa May has repeatedly promised to reduce net migration to fewer than 100,000 people a year.

Mr Lewis told The Yorkshire Post: “I’m very clear if you look at probably two general elections as well as the referendum people in a huge range of parts of the country, including my own constituency in East Anglia, that immigration was a really big issue for them.

“We have been very clear as a party we recognised that, that’s why the Prime Minister has said we want to deliver net migration that is at sustainable levels which we think is in the tens of thousands.

“I think we can do that, that’s why it is important we have a transition period to give businesses a period of time to prepare for this.”

Mr Lewis pointed to the construction industry as an example of where changes in working practices could reduce the number of workers needed.

The minister insisted free movement would end in March 2019 but the Brexit transition period proposed by the Prime Minister would ensure there is no “cliff-edge” for business.

He added: “It is not just about migrating labour coming in, it is also about over the next few years making sure we are upskilling here at home for people to be able to developskills to take opportunities for those jobs rather than always having to look overseas.”