Bridlington boy, 17, attacked by man with metal bar

A 17-year-old boy from Bridlington suffered a broken arm when he was attacked by a man with a metal bar.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the teenager reported he was assaulted as he walked along St John’s Avenue at 11.45pm on Friday September 29.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "The victim has alleged that a green Ford KA pulled up alongside the boy and a man got out a hit the boy several time with a mental bar.

"He sustained serious injuries in the attack including a broken arm.

"The man is described as being of mixed race, aged about 19, 6'2" tall and of skinny build with brown hair."

Anyone who saw anything that would help with police enquiries please call the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 221 of 30/09/17.