Bridlington Hospital will lose another ward

Hospital staff were left in tears as they were told another ward will close at Bridlington Hospital next month.

Waters Ward, which has 11 beds, will close on October 1 for a temporary three-month trial before a public consultation will be held.

The ward will stop admitting patients from this Friday (September 22).

A staff member, who wished to remain anonymous, was in the meeting yesterday morning (Wednesday September 20) where the announcement was made.

They said: “The staff in the meeting were absolutely outraged and horrified.

“It’s Bridlington yet again, this will be the third ward that is empty with a possible fourth on the way with the Macmillan ward.

“Staff were crying they were so upset.”

The closure has been announced just weeks since leaked emails revealed York Teaching Hospital Foundation Trust, which runs Bridlington and District Hospital, will run out of money by October.

The trust has a £10.5 million shortfall against plan and a deficit of £13.8 million after month four and it will have to borrow money to make sure it can operate, emails from the chief executive Patrick Crowley revealed.

Simon Coop, Unite the Union regional official, said: “United’s take on this is a simple one, the people of Bridlington clearly deserve better in regards to the trust. And also what we need to be saying is a properly funded NHS will mean these ward closures will not have to be done by the trust both in Bridlington and nationally.”

Unite the Union will be engaging with the trust. He added: “In regards to the staff that work in the ward, whatever the trust is deciding to do we will work with the trust in full consultation so we can try alleviate any worries.

“The staff in Bridlington and the people of Bridlington deserve a properly well funded NHS. We will speak to local MPs and the district council to make sure that this voice is heard.”

Wendy Scott, chief operating officer, York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said:“After careful consideration the Trust has agreed with commissioning colleagues at both East Riding CCG and Scarborough and Ryedale CCG, to temporarily close Waters Ward at Bridlington Hospital.

“We continue to face recruitment pressures, and we know that the beds on Waters Ward are not used to full capacity, with a number of patients on both Waters Ward and Johnson Ward who could be managed in a different care setting, for example at home with additional support.

“These factors give us the opportunity to relocate staff to other wards where there is greater demand, whilst also sustaining a comprehensive six day in-patient rehabilitation service by merging the skills and expertise currently spread across two wards into one. This will benefit both the Trust and our patients.

“Discussions are taking place with affected staff, who will be temporarily redeployed. The continued provision of safe services on the East Coast remains a priority, and this decision is a reflection of the challenging recruitment and financial constraints facing the NHS.”