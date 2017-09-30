Bridlington residents braced for four-month closure of major road

residents are bracing themselves ahead of the closure of a main road in Bridlington for the next four months.

Hilderthorpe Road will close between Bridge Street and Springfield Avenue, from Monday until the end of January.

The closure, to install deep drainage, is part of a multi-million pound transport infrastructure scheme, designed to get traffic flowing better around the resort and open up areas of land for development.

But the length of the closure, coming after more than a year of roadworks, has taken people by surprise. Coun Shelagh Finlay, who lives locally, said: “It’s quicker for me to walk anywhere. The road has been one way for ages. Taxi drivers particularly have been finding it difficult.

“But I think the majority of people do accept the work has to be done and it’s better to be done quickly over winter rather than stretching it out over the Easter and into the summer period.”

East Riding Council says residents will be able to access their properties and already have temporary parking passes for the nearby council car parks.

Nigel Atkinson, head of Bridlington Renaissance, said: “The council and its contractor would like to apologise for the inconvenience, but it is important that residents, businesses and visitors to Bridlington do not lose sight of the benefits this scheme will provide for the town. In order for Bridlington to thrive in the future, we need to ensure that the transport infrastructure is there to support much-needed economic development.”

The road may reopen temporarily over Christmas.