Brigg and Goole MP quits as North Minister

ANDREW PERCY quit as Northern Powerhouse Minister today after less than a year in the role.

The Brigg and Goole MP revealed he had been asked by Theresa May to continue in the post following the general election but decided to leave government.

There was no immediate indication from Downing Street over whether the role of Northern Powerhouse Minister will be retained.

Writing on Facebook, Mr Percy said: “Was a privilege to be asked to continue serving in my role in Government as a Minister, but I have reluctantly decided to step down and leave the Government.

“I thank the Prime Minister for offering me this role again but I have decided to pursue other challenges. She continues to enjoy my full support from the back benches.”

He added: “My work as our local MP continues unchanged.”

Ed Cox, director of the IPPR North thinktank, said: “Ministers will come and go, but the weight of the North’s £300bn economy continues to gather momentum despite Westminster whims.

“In the North, the votes in 2015, 2016 and 2017 have one thing in common: Northerners have each time snubbed the ‘Westminster option’. Miliband, Remain and now Theresa May were rejected by Northern voters who want to see real change.

“Now more than ever, we need a Council of the North in a new federal UK, able to make vital decisions for itself such as on international trade and economic development, and to give a voice to the North during Brexit negotiations.”