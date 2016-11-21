Britain facing warship shortage - MPs

Uncertainty over plans to replace the “woefully low” number of warships risks jeopardising Britain’s defences, an influential committee has warned.

MPs said they had “serious concerns” about the funding and timetable of the new fleet replacing frigates that are due to be decommissioned.

Dropping below the current 19 ships even for a short time would be “completely unacceptable” and leave the UK lacking the maritime strength to deal with the threats it faces from areas like Russia, the Defence Select Committee said.

MPs also attacked the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the “extraordinary mistakes” in the design of Type 45 destroyers after it emerged they had faulty engines.

They accused the MoD and contractors of a “serious failing” for under-testing the system, which is unable to operate continuously in warm waters, and warned the problems had “potentially dangerous” consequences.

An MoD spokesman said: “We are investing in a growing Royal Navy by building two aircraft carriers, the new Type 26 Global Combat Ship, Dreadnought and Astute class submarines, and offshore patrols vessels.

“We are also developing new class of Lighter General Purpose Frigate so that by the 2030s we can grow the size of the fleet. This major programme of investment will ensure that the Royal Navy remains one of the world’s most modern and powerful navies with a genuine global reach.”

He added: “Type 45 Destroyers are hugely capable ships and have been deployed successfully on a range of operations worldwide. They continue to make an enormous contribution to the defence of the UK and our international partners.”

The spokesman said work on the Type 45’s propulsions system was “progressing well”.