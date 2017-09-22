Britain's Got Talent auditions to be held in Doncaster tomorrow

Auditions for the new series of Britain's Got Talent are to be held in Doncaster tomorrow.

The nation’s favourite talent show is hitting the road once again on its search to find talented acts and the team behind the show will be at the Frenchgate Centre from noon to 4pm in the bid to find the country's brightest new talents.

Last year, old age Doncaster crooning duo The Pensionalities made it to the final of the show after being spotted at auditions in the town.

A spokesman said: "If you think you’ve got a talent which can impress and entertain, now is the time to show us what you’ve got."

Successful acts will then be in with a chance of securing a place at one of the judges’ auditions in 2018.

The show is open to any performer of any age, with any talent - all you need is a skill and star quality which they think will impress.

Anything goes from magicians to comedians, drag acts to singers and acrobats to animals.

Series Producer, Charlie Irwin, said “Britain’s Got Talent 2017 was a fantastic year for talent full of variety from runner up Issy Simpson, one of the youngest magicians ever to audition, to the moving and inspiring Missing People Choir, lovable duo The Pensionalities and our incredible winner Tokio Myers.

"Now, we can’t wait to see what talent your town has to offer for the 2018 series."

"Anyone can apply there is no age limit and we are looking for all kinds of talents. So if you feel you have something special to show us, no matter what it is, then make sure you apply, you never know where it might take you.”