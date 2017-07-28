Search

Britain’s highest pub is up for sale at £900,000

File photo of the Tan Hill Inn in Swaledale, North Yorkshire, the landlady Louise Peace, posted on Facebook that she is selling the pub. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday July 28, 2017. The isolated pub stands at 1,732ft (528m) in the Yorkshire Dales and is regularly snowed in during winter storms. See PA story SALE Pub. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
The landlady of Britain’s highest pub said she is looking for someone with “stamina, eccentricity and love” to buy the business after announcing it is for sale on social media.

Louise Peace, 52, posted on Facebook that she is selling the Tan Hill Inn, in North Yorkshire, for £900,000.

The isolated pub stands at 1,732ft (528m) in the Yorkshire Dales and is regularly snowed in during winter storms.

Mrs Peace has owned the inn for 12 years - making her the third longest-running landlady in the pub’s history. She added she has had inquiries from four potential buyers and some people suggested it could become a community pub.