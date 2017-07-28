Britain’s highest pub is up for sale at £900,000

The landlady of Britain’s highest pub said she is looking for someone with “stamina, eccentricity and love” to buy the business after announcing it is for sale on social media.

Louise Peace, 52, posted on Facebook that she is selling the Tan Hill Inn, in North Yorkshire, for £900,000.

The isolated pub stands at 1,732ft (528m) in the Yorkshire Dales and is regularly snowed in during winter storms.

Mrs Peace has owned the inn for 12 years - making her the third longest-running landlady in the pub’s history. She added she has had inquiries from four potential buyers and some people suggested it could become a community pub.