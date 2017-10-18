Britcon to rebuild flood-stricken furniture store

A furniture store which was a victim of the Boxing Day floods of 2015 is being rebuilt.

National furniture retailer Stokers has awarded a £3m contract to building and civil engineering firm Britcon to build a new store for its Russell Dean brand in Mytholmroyd, near Halifax, West Yorkshire.

Stokers had been forced to close the 16,000 sq ft store after it suffered irreversible damage in the floods of December 2015. The store had operated since 1960 and was one of Stokers’ most successful outlets.

A spokesman said: “While insurance covered the loss, as it did for previous floods in 2012, a third incident would not be recoverable.”

Managing director Jonathan Stoker said: “Since Russell Dean is close to the River Calder the probability of further floods will always remain. and so we had to consider relocating.

“However, given the heritage of the store, and our loyal customer base, we decided to buy the freehold and build a new store that could withstand future incidents. We appointed Britcon to design and build a flood resistant structure, and they came back with a concept that was effectively a store on stilts, with car parking in the under-croft of two display floors.

“With the new design, we were able to almost double display capacity to 30,000 sq ft making our investment more viable and also providing a new light and airy customer experience.”

Britcon is currently on site with demolition and groundworks underway.

Managing director Paul Clarkson said: “We are working closely with the Environment Agency and various local groups to avoid any disruption to the high street and adjacent canal side towpaths.

“We have applied value engineering techniques to keep the project within budget and expect to complete the project for trading in Spring 2018.”

Britcon is working with the Canals & River Trust because the project backs on to the canal.

Stokers is a family business operating 10 stores across the UK, including the 80,000 sq ft flagship Christopher Pratts in Leeds.

Britcon is a £50m turnover business based in Scunthorpe, which employs 90 people on its sites across the UK. Key contracts secured in the last 12 months include a £13.5m agreement to deliver a new anaerobic digestion plant in Dagenham for food waste recycler ReFood (UK) Ltd.