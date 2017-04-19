British and Irish Lions 2017: The key talking points

The British and Irish Lions squad for the summer 2017 tour to New Zealand was announced today. Here are the talking points after 16 English, 12 Welsh, 11 Irish and two Scottish players were selected.

THE FIVE KEY MEN

Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

Tipped as a possible captain, AWJ lost out to Wales team-mate Sam Warburton for the honour. Could end up taking a major leadership role in the squad, and his attritional approach will be invaluable in the Tests. He's the sort of no-compromise character who could thrive on tour.

Owen Farrell (England)

One of the most intriguing questions hanging over the tour is whether Farrell will play as a fly-half or at centre. Either way, I can see him taking on Test goal-kicking duties, even with Leigh Halfpenny on the field. There's little to choose between Jonathan Sexton and Farrell for the 10 jersey, but Farrell's superior physicality and fitness record, rather than the Irishman's tactical kicking ability, could edge it.

CJ Stander (Ireland)

The South African-born Irishman is arguably the most in-form flanker in the squad, and had a great Six Nations. He can fill in at number eight and pops up with important tries - he was a prolific scorer in the 2017 tournament. He played Super Rugby until 2012, so will be familiar with conditions in New Zealand.

Maro Itoje - (England)

A conventional choice for one of the stand-out players of the series, but this tour is huge for Itoje. He's likely to be one of the players the All Blacks are most wary of - he has no obvious weaknesses, and is taking on increasing responsibilities in the line-out. Play him at lock - he had the occasional wobble playing out of position for England in the Six Nations - and he'll be devastating.

Rhys Webb (Wales)

There are three quality scrum-halves on the plane, and if Sexton is picked at 10, it's likely his regular partner Conor Murray will play alongside him. But Rhys Webb really is a big-game player, a hustler with great instincts. That said, Murray was pivotal in Ireland's famous win over New Zealand in Chicago - there'll be a fascinating battle for the shirt.

THE FIVE WILD CARDS

Elliot Daly (England)

The talk so far has been of Jonathan Joseph's supposedly surprise inclusion - yet Daly is the real bolter from the English camp. He's established himself as indispensable in barely a season, despite lapses such as his red card against Argentina. Nobody seems sure of his best position yet, and Gatland could be planning to try him at centre or even full-back. I can see him starting at least one Test despite huge competition.

Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

As one of only two Scots on the tour, despite his team's recent rejuvenation, one has to hope Hogg will fly the flag for his country. His talents aren't in doubt, but many expect him to lose out to the trusted Halfpenny at full-back. The Welshman has plenty of credit in the bank from the 2013 tour, but hasn't really been anywhere near his best since then. Hogg is a much more potent attacker who could win Gatland over.

Ross Moriarty (Wales)

Had a great Six Nations and showcased a huge work rate. Another who has made the step up to full international class in a relatively short space of time, and he could play an integral role in the big matches.

Jonathan Davies (Wales)

Perhaps a controversial selection for some, as he is another Welsh player who has been below par recently and has not had the impact he once did. Yet this is a great chance for the big centre to shine, and he is likely to want to make a big statement in New Zealand in front of a coach who clearly has faith in him.

Kyle Sinckler (England)

A newcomer to Test rugby and very much a rookie - he's also a rough diamond, the sort of player Eddie Jones, rather than Gatland, is intrigued by. Most see him as a mid-week player or an impact sub, but in 2013 another English prop, Alex Corbisiero, rose to prominence to play a key role in the crucial moments. Sinckler could well get far more game time than many expect.

THE MISSING MEN

England

Joe Launchbury is perhaps the most glaring omission - he's had a fantastic season and is genuinely world-class. There is very little to choose between the four English locks, yet the other three are touring. He can count himself seriously unlucky. Dylan Hartley, Chris Robshaw and James Haskell are less surprising. Robshaw has bounced back well from several career disappointments, but his recent injury was ill-timed and put paid to his chances of displacing other flankers. Hartley's leadership qualities are not in doubt, but his performances have been overshadowed by his own deputy, Jamie George. Haskell is a workhorse but hasn't quite done enough to force his way into contention.

Wales

Two tight-head props, Samson Lee and Tomas Francis, were in contention but both remain at home. Wales have done well out of the squad selection, with the majority of their big names chosen. Jake Ball had a strong Six Nations, but the lock cupboard is well-stocked. Jamie Roberts was rumoured to be a wild card pick, but is no longer a regular starter for his country, and Gatland opted against taking him.

Scotland

With just two representatives, the Scots are likely to feel aggrieved. Two years ago, this would have been more justifiable, but the team has had a fine resurgence recently and there are several potential Lions among them. The Gray brothers both missed out, but the captain, Greig Laidlaw, has barely been mentioned. A fine leader, he perhaps lacks the sparkle of his rivals at 9 and 10, but his versatility and experience would have proved useful. Sean Maitland is a gifted winger, and Huw Jones a young wild card with experience of Super Rugby. For Finn Russell, a talented fly-half, this tour has come too soon.

Ireland

Their 'X-factor' man, Simon Zebo, is missing, but other wingers with more consistency have been selected instead. The big locks, Donnacha Ryan and Devin Toner, have been ousted by team-mate Iain Henderson, whose late flourish in the Six Nations seems to have impressed Gatland. Gifted youngsters Joey Carbery and Garry Ringrose would have been risky picks at this stage of their careers.