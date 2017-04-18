British TV stars gather for filming in Leeds city centre

Several stars of the small screen were snapped filming on the steps of Leeds City Museum today.

The cast of Leeds writer Kay Mellor's new drama Love, Lies and Records have been shooting at locations across the city this month.

Pictured today were Extras and The Office star Ashley Jensen, Vera's Kenny Doughty and Adrian Bower, who recently starred as Saxon warrior Leofric in Viking epic The Last Kingdom - and who appeared to be in female costume on the set.

Mark Stanley - who has appeared in Game of Thrones and who grew up in Otley - also appears in the six-part BBC series, as does The Thick of It's Rebecca Front.

The drama tells the story of senior registrar Kate Dickinson and the impact recording births, marriages and deaths has on her personal life. Leeds City Museum features as a county register office.

The cast have also been spotted filming in Holbeck, Armley, Wortley and Headingley in recent weeks.

