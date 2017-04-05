Brother of Sheffield murder victim asks to be spared jail for sake of grieving family

The brother of a Sheffield murder victim, who asked to be spared prison due to the effect his brother’s sudden death is having on his family, has been jailed.

Saleh Al-Essaie appeared at Sheffield Crown Court this morning to be sentenced for a string of offences including drink driving and perverting the course of justice.

The 27-year-old’s brother, Aseel Al-Essaie, was shot dead in broad daylight in Daniel Hill, Upperthorpe, on February 18 this year.

In mitigation, Al-Essaie’s barrister, Andrew Swaby, asked His Honour Robert Moore to consider the impact a custodial sentence would have on his grieving family.

Mr Swaby said: “His family are still coming to terms with the loss.

"What took place has led to his family wishing to have his support. He has been to custody several times and managed without difficulty, but I don’t think he would be able to do the same this time.

"His brother’s death has caused my client to re-evaluate his own life and offending.”

Sheffield Crown Court was told how Al-Essaie’s offending took place at around 3.10am on December 27 last year, when on-duty officers noticed the 27-year-old driving his black Seat Leon in an erratic manner on Arundel Gate in the city centre.

Prosecuting, David Wain, said this led to officers stopping the defendant in his vehicle.

Mr Wain said: “ Due to officers being able to smell intoxicant on his breath he was asked to provide a breath test.”

The test revealed Al-Essaie had more than 50 per cent over the legal limit of alcohol in his system and he was arrested on the spot.

After being arrested, police also discovered Al-Essaie only held a provisional driving license.

Mr Wain told the court how Al-Essaie did not give his own details when asked, but gave that of his cousin - who holds a full driving license.

Police charged Al-Essaie for the driving offences using his cousin’s details later that morning, and it was only when his finger prints were taken later on that his deception was uncovered.

A further charge of perverting the course of justice was added as a result of the deception. Al-Essaie pleaded guilty to all charges at an earlier hearing.

His Honour Robert Moore sentenced Al-Essaie to a total of four months in prison. He said: “Driving 50 per cent over the limit and giving false details is so serious that the only option is immediate custody.