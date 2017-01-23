Brownlee brothers named among UK's most influential people.

The Leeds triathletes have appeared on the latest Debrett's 500 list, which includes some of the most inspiring Britons from a range of fields.

The annual chart is carefully compiled by independent specialists.

The Olympians, 28 and 26, have enjoyed a spectacular year which saw them claim gold and silver in the triathlon at the Rio Olympics. Alistair was later awarded the MBE and came second in BBC Sports Personality of the Year after helping an exhausted Jonny over the finish line at a World Series race in Mexico.

Raised in Horsforth, the brothers attended Bradford Grammar School and now live in the village of Bramhope.

Also among around 40 influential sportspeople to have made the list is Leeds boxer Nicola Adams MBE, 34 and a double Olympic champion. She is the most successful female boxer in history, and has previously topped a list of the most influential LGBT people in Britain.

She is joined by Paralympian Kadeena Cox, 25, who grew up in Chapeltown, Leeds, and has won gold medals in running and cycling after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Two Sheffield sporting stars make the list - Olympic heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill and former middle-distance champion Lord Sebastian Coe, who now chairs the British Olympic Association.

The list is made up of athletes, coaches and administrators who all have major influence in sporting circles. Also featured are Sir Andy Murray and his mother Judy, England rugby coach Eddie Jones and his player Maro Itoje, boxer Anthony Joshua, Wales footballer Gareth Bale and his country's coach Chris Coleman, England cricket captain Alastair Cook, cyclists Chris Froome and Jason and Laura Kenny, runner Sir Mo Farah, swimmer Adam Peaty, footballer Wayne Rooney and gymnast Max Whitlock. Prince Harry also appears in his guise as organiser of the Invictus Games.

The 500 can include foreign nationals who are based in the UK, such as Australian citizen Jones and Leicester City's Italian manager Claudio Ranieri.