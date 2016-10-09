Budding entrepreneurs given chance to bid for six-figure sum at event

Sheffield’s business event for entrepreneurs, MADE 16, is offering an opportunity for businesses to secure a six-figure investment in their firm.

This Year’s MADE 2016 Festival will see five crowdfunding finalists bid for the cash on November 8 by pitching to a panel of investment angels on the main stage at the Crucible Theatre, in Sheffield’s city centre.

Working in partnership, MADE 2016 and Crowdfunder will give every ticket-holder the opportunity to raise money, awareness and support for their business from this growing source of funding.

The five entrepreneurs that raise the most crowdfunding will receive expert coaching sessions to prepare for their live pitch which will close this year’s conference. Entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes and types can get involved. They need to purchase a MADE 2016 ticket, and will be guided on how to submit their project to the Crowdfunder website.

Sheffield businesses can contact the economic development arm of Sheffield City Council, responsible for delivering business support services to the city, on 0800 043552 for a discounted code for MADE 2016.

Coun Leigh Bramall, Sheffield City Council deputy leader, said: “The opportunity to win a six-figure investment here in Sheffield is a fantastic incentive for local entrepreneurs and businesses wanting to connect with the city’s award winning business conference; MADE 2016.

“The event really does showcase Sheffield as a city that celebrates and supports entrepreneurs and business start-ups whilst connecting them to the much needed finance that early-stage businesses seek.”