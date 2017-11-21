Budget: Philip Hammond makes pitch for the youth vote with student loan pledge

An under-fire Philip Hammond will use Wednesday’s Budget to make a pitch for the youth vote as he unveils plans to extend rail discounts and put a halt to student loan overpayments.

The proposals, which include the creation of a new 26-30 railcard, follow sustained calls for the party to improve its offer to younger generations after June’s disastrous election campaign.

Mr Hammond has already indicated that Wednesday’s speech will contain a range of proposals to boost house building.

During a visit to Birmingham yesterday, he joined the Prime Minister in setting out a £1.7bn plan to improve transport links between prosperous city centres and struggling suburbs.

The Chancellor’s fate is said to be hanging in the balance this week following a series of gaffes, including an interview at the weekend in which he said there were “no unemployed people”.

He also faced fierce criticism in the wake of the Spring Budget after the Government was forced into an embarrassing U-turn on plans to increase National Insurance contributions for the self-employed.

There have been growing calls for him to use this week’s speech to increase funding for the NHS amid reports that the Treasury is considering a pay rise for nurses. Yesterday he also came under pressure to increase Britain’s defence spending following an intervention by two former Conservative defence ministers.

Speaking to The Mirror, theformer international security strategy minister Sir Gerald Howarth warned that the growing threat posed by Russia and North Korea was reason to “build up our defences”.

“The Chinese are basically colonising the whole of the South China Sea... we have got great uncertainty in Iran [and] we have Russia doing its level best to disrupt us... This is no time for Britain to be engaging in further defence cutbacks,” he said.

The former Secretary of State Sir Malcolm Rifkind, meanwhile, called for the UK to “punch above its weight” on defence and security. He went on to warn: “The United States is getting worried as to whether we would be able to meet all our existing Nato commitments – I don’t mean in cash terms but in military capability.

The Chancellor’s visit to the Midlands yesterday coincided with the announcement of a £1.7 bn Transforming Cities Fund and a commitment to increase spending on research and development.

This included a pledge to inject an additional £2.3bn of public funds in R&D in 2021/22 in a bid to encourage greater private sector investment.

He has also stated that the Budget will include measures to increase the supply of new homes to 300,000 a year – an area which many see as a key concern for younger voters.

However, he is expected to up the offer to younger generations by unveiling a new railcard that would extend discounted fares to 26-30-year-olds. The scheme, which is set to benefit 4.5m young people, would work in a similar way to the current 16-25 card and is due to launch next spring.

He will also set out plans to introduce a new system for student loan re-payments designed to prevent graduates from over-paying .

According to the latest figures, around 86,000 graduates paid back too much on their loan in 2015/16, with an average overpayment of £592.

This is largely down to the fact that people who opt to pay through the tax system can find themselves paying for up to 12 months longer than they should.

The Chancellor will pledge that by April 2019, HMRC and the Student Loans Company will have a system in place which will mean loan repayments will automatically stop when a borrower has fully repaid.