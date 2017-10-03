Budget supermarket Aldi launches 'Yorkshire Pudding Burrito'

The internet's obsession with the Yorkshire Pudding has continued unabated - as budget supermarket Aldi launches its latest creation.

Aldi has launched the Yorkshire Pudding Burrito.

The creation comes just weeks after a Yorkshire firm went viral with its Yorkshire Pudding Wrap creation, racking up millions of views online.

The wrap by York Roast Co looked like a burrito but instead uses a monster-sized Yorkshire pudding to encase roasted meat, stuffing, veg and gravy.

Now, budget supermarket Aldi has got in on the action, creating its own burrito based on the classic Yorkshire Pudding.

The dish comprised a slow-cooked pulled beef brisket in a porcini mushroom sauce, which is wrapped in a fluffy Yorkshire pudding. It also comes with a rich red wine and onion gravy.

Aldi says the dish will be on sale nationwide throughout the winter months - so you can stockpile them for Christmas.

It serves five people and will sell for £7.99.