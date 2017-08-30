Building work set to start on third Hilton hotel in Leeds

CONSTRUCTION work is set to start next week on a third Hilton hotel in Leeds city centre as part of a scheme to regenerate the former British Gas site on Bridge Street.

A groundbreaking ceremony is set to take place on Tuesday September 5 for The new 14-storey Hampton by Hilton hotel, which is set to built on the site near the Victoria Gate shopping complex.

the new hotel will be built on Bridge Street, close to Victoria Gate shopping centre in Leeds city centre

The 192 room hotel, which is scheduled to open in late 2019, will be part of the first phase of a new landmark regeneration project on the derelict 2.45 acre site, which is being developed by a consortium of Singapore-listed companies led by Heeton Holdings Ltd.

The existing 12 storey former British Gas office building at the Bridge Street site will be renovated as part of the new hotel scheme.

Hilton currently has two hotels operating in Leeds – Hilton Leeds City and DoubleTree by Hilton Leeds City Centre.

Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president of development for Hilton said: “This is a terrific project to be a part of and a great opportunity to expand our fast growing Hampton by Hilton presence in the UK.”

Edwin Liu, head of Heeton Holdings Ltd Uk and Europe, said: “As the first phase of this wider development, the Hampton by Hilton project marks a significant commencement to the regeneration of this district.

“We are already witnessing the positive impact to the area from recent developments such as Victoria Gate.

Alex Chakabarti, head of hospitality at Heeton Holdings Ltd said: “We are thrilled to partner with Hilton as the franchisor for our hotel in Leeds, a city where the leisure and business sector is going from strength to strength.”

Mr Chakabarti added: “The hotel is well situated within the city centre and will contribute greatly to the vibrancy of the city as well as the growing hospitality sector in Leeds.”

