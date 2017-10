Have your say

Motorists are being urged to stay alert after a bull was spotted running loose in the road in Leeds.

The bull was seen in the road at Burley Lane, near Menston, at around 10am this morning (Sunday).

West Yorkshire Police's Contact Centre urged motorists in the area to drive safely.

The force tweeted: "There is a bull in the road at Burley Lane near the Menston area #drivesafe"