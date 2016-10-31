Bulmer-Cooke to speak at YP business awards

Award-winning Motivational speaker and entrepreneur Katie Bulmer-Cooke will be keynote speaker at this week’s Excellence in Business Awards.

The well-regarded speaker and former contestant on BBC TV’s The Apprentice will appear at The Yorkshire Post’s flagship business event at The Royal Armouries in Leeds on Friday November 4.

Ms Bulmer-Cooke, winner of UK Fitness Professional of the Year in 2013, has promised “honesty and humour” in her address.

She told The Yorkshire Post: “I am very much looking forward to celebrating what is going on in the Yorkshire area.

“In terms of my speech you can expect a lot of honesty about being in business, some good stories and a little bit of humour thrown in.

“These events are great for showcasing what is going on in the area and it is great to see companies doing so well.”

Ms Bulmer-Cooke replaces former Treasury secretary Greg Hands who withdrew from the awards following Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet reshuffle that followed Brexit.

She will join with BBC news presenter Fiona Bruce who will be compere for the evening.

Tickets have sold extremely well and the event is on the verge of selling out.

This year’s Excellence in Business Awards attracted a record-breaking level of entries with more than 260 companies entering the 14 categories which honour everything from technology to apprenticeships.

The event’s principal sponsors DLA Piper, PwC and Yorkshire Bank have been sponsors of the awards since their inception 11 years ago.

Business Editor Mark Casci said: “When we set out the planning for the 2016 Excellence in Business Awards we aimed to create the best event in its history.

“The confidence and positivity demonstrated in the award categories was a ringing endorsement of the region’s economy.

“I am pleased to have a successful entrepreneur like Katie step in to keep the event informative and entertaining.”

Visit www.jpeventsnorth.co.uk/yp/events/excellence-in-business/index.php for tickets.