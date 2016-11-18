Burglar jailed for 40 months

A Sheffield man who broke into two houses to steal cash and jewellery has been jailed for more than three years for his crimes.

Joshua Howarth, 23, of Woodlands Avenue, Sheffield, was sentenced to a total of 40 months in prison on Wednesday 16 November for two counts of burglary at Sheffield Magistrates Court.

Howarth, who committed the burglaries between June and July this year, broke into two houses in Grenoside and Hackenthorpe, and stole a number of items, including jewellery and cash.

After a police investigation, Howarth was arrested and charged by police after pleading guilty.

He was then remanded in custody until appearing in court yesterday.

Performance Crime Team Constable Ryan Griffiths, the investigating officer, said: “I am glad we have been able to achieve justice and return the stolen property, which had sentimental and personal value to the victims.

“Howarth acted selfishly and did not give a second thought to the victims as he committed these intrusive crimes.”