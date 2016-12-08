Burglar who jumped from window of Doncaster home to make his escape is jailed

A 29-year-old man has been jailed for nearly three years for burgling a house in Doncaster.

Police were called to the home in Windmill Avenue, Conisborough, on May 18 this year after a member of the public reported seeing suspicious behaviour.

Shane Christopher Walker and an accomplice had smashed the rear patio doors, ransacked the house and piled up the electrical items next to the door, as though ready to take them away.

When an officer arrived at the scene and went to the back of the house, two men jumped out the front window and ran off.

South Yorkshire Police said Walker was arrested and remanded into custody in June after CCTV enquiries and forensic evidence tied him to the crime.

Walker, of no fixed abode, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to burglary.

He was sentenced to 32 months behind bars.

Investigating officer PC Katie Gannon said: “Burglary can leave victims feeling frightened in their own homes and Walker’s actions that day clearly showed he meant to take numerous items from the property for his own financial gain.

“He has accepted responsibility for his crime and is now behind bars.”