Burglars on the prowl in Sheffield

Burglars have been prowling the streets of Sheffield looking for homes to break into.

This week homes have been broken into in Guildford Avenue, Norfolk Park; Newfield Green Road, Newfield Green; Harborough Close, Manor; Hobart Street, Sharrow and Hemsworth Road, Norton.

Tools were taken from a shed in Heeley Bank Road, Heeley; a lap top was taken from a property in Woodbank Crescent, Meersbrook and number plates were taken from a vehicle parked in a garage broken into in Fulwood Road, Fulwood.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.