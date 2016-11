Thieves stole power tools and a laptop from a business near Skipton.

The burglars struck some time between 10.45am on Thursday and 7.30am on Friday at the premises at Gargrave Road, Broughton.

They stole a number of green Makita power tools, and a laptop after breaking into the business and a works van.

Police said enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.