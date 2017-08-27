Burglars steal shotguns from property in Wakefield

Have your say

Thieves stole shotguns during a burglary in Wakefield.

The burglary happened at a property in Huddersfield Road, West Bretton, this week.

The thieves stole two shotguns, and money, some time between 1pm on Thursday and 10.15am on Saturday.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Person or persons unknown broke into the property and stole two shot guns and cash.

"One of the shotguns is of the Aya make and the other of the Zabala make."

Anyone who is offered the shotguns for sale, or witnessed the burglary, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 678 of Saturday 26 August.