Burglars target Skipton outdoor clothing shop

Thieves stole cash and stock from an outdoor clothing shop in Skipton during a burglary.

It happened at Tog 24, on High Street, in Skipton town centre, some time between 5pm on Sunday and 9am on Monday.

The thieves are believed to have gained entry via the roof and stole money and a quantity of stock - including outdoor-style jackets - from the shop.

Police are appealing for witnesses with information to come forward.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101.