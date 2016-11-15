Burglars target vaping shop

Burglars forced their way into a vaping shop and stole a large amount of vape liquids and e-cigarettes in Hornsea.

East Coast Vapes on Willows Drive, was targeted between 4pm on Saturday November 12 and 7.40am yesterday (Monday).

Anyone who has information about the burglary or has information about the whereabouts of the property is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference number 2228657 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.