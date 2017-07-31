Bursary winners looking to a creative future

The Printing Charity has handed out 78 bursaries to young people aiming to establish a career in the creative and digital industries.

The long-established charity, which has strong links with Yorkshire’s education and business sectors, awarded grants of up to £1,500 to help people aged 18 to 30 years pay for training as part of its Print Futures Awards scheme.

Winners of the awards collected their grants at an event hosted by Baroness Dean of Thornton-le-Fylde at the House of Lords.

Lord Black of Brentwood, executive director of the Telegraph Media Group and president emeritus of The Printing Charity, said: “The winners are coming into an industry with a bright future.

“The speed of change is not only exciting but producing so many opportunities across the media sector for people with dynamism and a commitment to lifelong learning.”

The awards attracted 275 applications this year with a total of 78 winners.

Baroness Dean, The Printing Charity’s 2017 president, said: “The awards have gone from strength to strength, with a record 275 applications and 78 winners this year.

“It renews my faith in the industry to see so many talented young people joining a very old industry but one that is now wide-ranging with modern technologies.”

Ben Abbiss, Gabrielle Keepfer and Stefan Pintea from Yorkshire were among the winners. Ms Keepfer is publications coordinator at Make it York while both Mr Abbiss and Mr Pintea are doing a MSc in Journalism at Leeds Beckett University.

Tributes were paid to Terry Ulrick, the driving force behind the Print Futures Awards, who sadly passed away this year.

He set up the awards in 2003 to help young people train to work in print, publishing, packaging and graphic arts.

Full list of Print Futures Award winners:

Ben Abbiss, Jennifer Acton, Mary Ashcroft, Dieter Ashton, Amy Banda, Josh Bartholomew, Phyllida Bluemel, Laura Borrelli, Lily Bowden, Julia Bradley, Catriona Brazendale, Lucy Bryant, Catherine Buckmaster, Jodie Burr, Samuel Callard, Fiona Callingham, Lauren Campbell, Michael Cassidy, Ben Chamberlain, Szu-yun Chang, Hamish Chapman, Katharine Charleson, Benjamin Charman, Yin Yu Chen, Daniel Clark, Charlotte Coldwell, Emily Collis, Charlotte Cox, Stephanie Cox, Nicola Crane, Sarah Crookes, Costanza De Luca, Camilla di Liberto, Cecilia Dinwoodie, Jay Drinkall, Talitha Duncan-Todd, Rhea Evers, Charlon Flynn, Brandon Hartley, Alexandra Holmes, Kayleigh Hope, Georgina Hopkins, Lucy Hutchinson, Rosemary Iles, Georgia Irving, Emma Irwin, Gabrielle Keepfer, Susannah Keogh, Laura Lindley, Hamza Loonat, Julia Marco Campmany, Hannah McAdams, Jonathan McIntosh, Jordan Mellor, Adam Miller, Samantha Miller, Sofia Niazi, Natasha Onwuemezi, Nina O’Reilly, Linlin Pan, Holly Patrick, Hayley Pearce, Stefan Pintea, Thomas Read, Áine Ryan, Alexander Sharp, Danielle Shaw, Molly Slight, Christopher Smith, Marcroy Smith, Yosef Smyth, Niamh Tierney, Louise Upton, Lucy Vallance, Sam Wallis, Charlotte Whiting, Eleanor Wyatt and Maria Zygogianni.