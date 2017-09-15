Bus victory: top Harrogate firm's role praised

One of the key figures in the battle to save the Harrogate-Pateley Bridge bus service has praised Harrogate Spring Water for riding to the rescue.

And recent victory for passengers on this lovely Dales bus route is convinced it may not be the end of the good news.

Nidderdale Chamber of Trade chairman Keith Tordoff said the ground-breaking new partnership between Harrogate Spring Water and Harrogate Bus Company (Transdev) might eventually lead to more general improvements on the rural bus service in the area.

Keith Tordoff said the support of Harrogate Spring Water - one of Harrogate’s biggest businesss success stories of the last decade and a brand leader for the town - had been amazing.

“It’s fair to say Harrogate Water saved the day as the target amount required in the time available may well not have been met resulting in the loss of the service in a matter of days.

“Thankfully, Harrogate Water came to the rescue with its very generous donation for sponsorship of the service.

“Another bonus of Harrogate Water becoming involved is that they are now looking to have a working relationship with the Harrogate Bus Company not just on the Sunday service but also on the whole number 24 bus service that serves Nidderdale.”

The winter Pateley Bridge-Harrogate no 24 bus service had been due to finish at the end of this month and not recommence until next May for what Transdev said were commercial reasons.

The campaign to raise money to save the Sunday service for at least two years was a real community effort across the board with key roles played by The Nidderdale Chamber of Trade, the Dales Bus company, NYCC councillor Stan Lumley through the locality budget, Pateley Bridge Town Council and Nidderdale Plus.

But the support of Dales residents and businesses was just as important.

Keith Tordoff said: “Our JustGiving page saw members of the public contributing towards the funds required to save this vital service for the benefit of the area and community.”

“I’d also like to thank the Nidderdale Herald for championing the campaign.”