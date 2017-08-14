Business growth in Yorkshire outstrips rest of UK

Business activity in Yorkshire experienced the fastest expansion in the UK during July, with firms hiring staff at the quickest rate since March 2015, figures show.

The new research showed certain sectors in Sheffield, York Bradford and Hull were all performing well too, with the former city having grown its financial sector by 28 per cent since 2014.

Date: 13th July 2017. Picture James Hardisty. A view looking across to Quarry Hill, showing new development land next to the West Yorkshire Playhouse, Leeds.

However the report, compiled by think tank the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) and law firm Irwin Mitchell, showed that all of Yorkshire’s cities were positioned behind Manchester, which has seen output grow by 9.1 per cent in the same period.

However Leeds’ job creation rate of 9.5 per cent exceeded that of both Manchester and London, the research showed.