Busy shift for roads police in York

Three drink drivers were arrested within an hour in York this morning.

The first arrest came at 4.40am, when a dark coloured BMW 3 series was spotted by CCTV being driven suspiciously around the city centre and travelling the wrong way down one way roads.

Police located the car in the Burton Green area. The 21-year-old driver, from York, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and taken to Fulford Road Police Station and remains in custody.

On further examination of CCTV officers identified that the other man in the car, another 21-year-old man from York, had also driven the car through the city centre. They returned to the registered keepers address and arrested him on suspicion of drink driving. He also remains in police custody.

The third arrest was made at 5.30am when a silver Ford Ka was spotted by officers driving in the Scarcroft Road area of York, without any headlights on.

Officers stopped the car and a breath-test found the 26-year-old male driver from York to be over the limit.

He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and also on suspicion of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and of taking a vehicle without the owners consent and currently remains in police custody.