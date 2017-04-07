Buy The Yorkshire Post and you could win a cookery course with Bettys... as well as pick up our fantastic series of 'Afternoon Tea' recipe cards

The Yorkshire Post has teamed up with the brilliant Bettys Cookery School to offer one of our lucky readers a place on their Afternoon Tea Course.

The lucky winner will learn from the experts in the arts of scone making, cake decoration and biscuit making, while there are also two fantastic runners-up prizes that are sure to delight any Bettys fan.

Claire Gallagher who is in charge of developing all the new ranges at Bettys with a Selection Betty's Cakes for Afternoon Tea.

1ST PRIZE: A place on a Bettys Cookery School Afternoon Tea Course* (worth £180)

Learn the secrets to a perfect scone as well as adorning your cake stand with dainty sweet delights. You will be making Buttermilk Scones with Plump Fruit and a Seasonal Fruit Compote, Individual Dark Chocolate Cakes with Raspberry Pâte de Fruits and Intricate Iced Tea Pot Butter Biscuits. Everything that you need will be provided, from ingredients to your own Cookery School apron, recipe folder and packaging, morning refreshments, a two-course lunch and a Bettys treat in the afternoon. At the end of the day you’ll take home the dishes you have made, along with new knowledge and skills that will last a lifetime.

* Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 9am to 4.30pm, Bettys Cookery School, Harrogate. This course is for anyone aged 17 years and over.

2ND PRIZE: Bettys Belmont Gift Box delivered direct to your door (worth £100)

The Bettys Afternoon Tea Collection recipe cards will be given away FREE inside The Yorkshire Post from Saturday through next week..

This stylish gift box features an array of hand-picked Bettys classics from every part of their baking and blending tradition: from cakes to biscuits, chocolates to chutneys, tea to coffee. Perfect for someone who appreciates the finer things in life.

3RD PRIZE: Champagne Lady Betty Afternoon Tea for two at York or Harrogate* (worth £39.95 per person)

When Bettys opened in 1919, the Café Tea Rooms in Harrogate swiftly set the standard for Afternoon Tea. Nearly 100 years later, the iconic Yorkshire family business offers an unparalleled experience for this most favourite of British pastimes. The reservations-only Lady Betty Afternoon Tea is held in Harrogate and York, Thursdays to Sundays. Inspired by Bettys best loved patisserie and specialities, the delicious menu is complemented by a selection of rare and fine teas, and the elegant surroundings and a cafe pianist create a truly magical experience.

* On date of your choice (subject to availability).

How to enter...

To enter and for a chance to win, simply purchase a copy of Saturday's The Yorkshire Post (April 8) and start your collection of special 'Cookery Course Competition' tokens that will be printed daily in The Yorkshire Post until Saturday, April 15.

You must attach your tokens to the coupon provided in the newspaper and post your entry to the address given. The three winners will be chosen at random from all entries received by Monday, April 24.

Free recipe cards...

As well as these fantastic prizes, The Yorkshire Post is also giving away six FREE Bettys 'Afternoon Tea Collection' recipe cards over the coming week. The first card, showing how to make Lime Curd and Italian Meringue Sponge Cakes is available with Saturday's The Yorkshire Post with the remaining five given away daily until Friday, April 14.