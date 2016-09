THE Batley and Spen by-election triggered by the death of MP Jo Cox earlier this year will be held next month.

Labour confirmed that moves to hold the by-election on October 20 had been agreed with Mrs Cox’s family.

Mrs Cox died after she was attacked in Birstall in June.

Labour has asked potential candidates to apply by Friday.

A hustings will be held in the constituency on September 23 on the eve of the Labour Party conference.