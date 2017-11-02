Cabinet shuffle sees Yorkshire MPs handed key roles in Theresa May's team

Two Yorkshire MPs have been handed key roles in Theresa may's cabinet following the shock resignation of Sir Michael Fallon.

North Yorkshire MP Julian Smith has been appointed as Chief Whip today in a Government re-shuffle after his predecessor Gavin Williamson was named as Defence Secretary.

The new role for Mr Smith, Conservative MP for Skipton and Ripon, was confirmed minutes after the announcement that Mr Williamson would be replacing Fallon.

The 46-year-old Scot had previously served as Assistant Government Whip after being appointed after the 2015 General Election.

Mr Williamson has been appointed Defence Secretary after Sir Michael Fallon resigned from the job amid Westminster sleaze allegations.

Sir Michael quit after admitting his behaviour had "fallen below the high standards required" in the role and acknowledging that what might have been acceptable in the past was no longer appropriate.

Mr Williamson, who was the Government's chief whip before this appointment, will take the job having never held ministerial office.

He left Downing Street with a military officer and got into a waiting car without speaking to reporters.

Mr Williamson was replaced as chief whip by his former deputy Julian Smith, while Tatton MP Esther McVey - a former TV presenter who served as a minister in David Cameron's government - was made deputy chief whip.

The swift ascent of 41-year-old South Staffordshire MP Mr Williamson, who became one of Theresa May's inner circle after acting as parliamentary campaign manager in her successful bid for the Conservative leadership, was greeted with surprise in Westminster and appeared to cause some consternation in Tory ranks.

Apparently referring to Mr Williamson's promotion, Tory MP Sarah Wollaston tweeted: "There are times when offered a job that it would be better to advise that another would be more experienced & suited to the role."

Mr Williamson, who was made a CBE by David Cameron, helped to run the leadership campaign of Theresa May and was at the forefront of the agreement with the DUP to ensure its Northern Irish MPs boosted her Parliamentary majority.

Profile, a Radio 4 spotlight by broadcaster Mark Coles, described him as being "brutally efficient behind the smiles and will do whatever it takes" to achieve objectives.

He began his political rise as president of the Conservatives students at Bradford University, although his parents are said to have been Labour supporters.

He later ran a Staffordshire pottery firm selling tableware and was said by the programme's interviewees to have "boundless energy and optimism".

As an MP, he was selected for the high-rank role as Parliamentary Private Secretary to Mr Cameron and leaped "to the centre of the party – dealing with everyone in the Commons". His appointment as chief whip gave him a massive promotion, the Profile programme said.

He was described as a networker, playing a "pivotal role" in gaining a majority for Mrs May in the Commons by liaising face-to-face with the DUP in Belfast.

The father-of-two has many other interests – including a pet tarantula called Cronus which he has taken to the Commons.

