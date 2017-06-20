Cable fault cut power at more than 2,000 homes in York

Power was cut from more than 2,000 homes York today after a fault with an underground cable - but around half regained electricity after just a few minutes.

Alarms sounded all morning in the area of Upper Price Street, off Scarcroft Road, following reports of flames bursting through the road surface.

A spokeswoman for Northern Powergrid, the company responsible for the region’s electricity network, said: “At 8.56am this morning a power cut caused by a fault on our underground cable network affected 2,182 people in the YO23 area of York.

"By diverting electricity through alternative routes on our network we restored power to 1,075 customers with four minutes. A further 834 customers were restored by 11.22am and the remaining 275 customers affected had their power restored by 12.25pm.

“We thank our customers for their patience while we worked to restore their power as soon as possible.”

The road was cordoned off by police and will be closed at the junctions of Scarcroft Road and Nunthorpe Road for an as yet unconfirmed amount of time.