Cafe with dog-only menu opens its doors

A new cafe serving a special menu for canine companions has opened in a popular dog-walking location.

Pampered pooches will be able to enjoy drinks, cakes and meat dishes at Salami & Co in Otley - and their owners will also be able to indulge in a bite to eat.

The dog-friendly coffee house in Market Place occupies the former Discount Fashion premises, and is run by husband and wife Simon and Lucy Ferro-Smith.

Choices for the discerning hound range from ‘puppuccino’ to ‘pupcakes’, dog doughnuts and venison sausages.

Simon and Lucy were inspired to open the venture after struggling to find cafes which accommodated their dachshunds Salami and Bagel. Fed up of sitting outside in the cold with their pets, they decided to create a welcoming place where humans and hounds can chill out together.

“We’re delighted to bring a dog-friendly coffee house to Otley and proud to be part of Otley’s up and coming scene,” said Simon.

“Otley has got such a big dog community and with the Chevin only up the road, we wanted to provide a space where you can enjoy the smallest things, like a coffee with your hound after a long walk.”