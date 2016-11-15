Call to make sure homes are secure after two burglaries in Knaresborough

Detectives are urging residents in Knaresborough to ensure their homes are secure after two burglaries in as many days.

Thieves broke into a home on Abbey Road in the town on on November 9 and stole a handbag and pearl necklace after forcing their way into rear patio doors between 11.45am and 12.15pm.

Burglars then targeted a property in Castle Yard - just two days later on November 11 - at around 6pm and made off with a purse and contactless card that has since been used in the area.

They sneaked in through the back door of the property which was not secured and it happened while the homeowners were inside with young children.

Detectives are now calling on residents to make sure homes and properties are secure following the burglaries.

Det Con Quita Passmore said: "These two incidents have left both the home owners very upset and shaken - particularly the victims of the sneak in burglary who were home with young children at the time."

"Residents are advised to keep their doors and window locked, even when they are at home, as offenders know that when it gets dark and people are expecting loved ones home - doors might be open and the noise of a door opening and closing may not be unexpected or raise suspicion."

"If you are leaving your property at night time, leave a light and a radio or TV on so it appears and sounds like there is someone home - don't give opportunistic thieves the chance."

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact police on 101.