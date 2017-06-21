Callcredit acquires Spanish group of companies

Leeds-based digital firm Callcredit is continuing its international expansion after it acquired a Spanish group of companies for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will see the Spanish Confirma group, comprising Confirma Sistemas and Soluciones Confirma, who specialise in fraud prevention and anti-money laundering (AML) software solutions, come in the Callcredit stable.

The acquisition, will now see Confirma form part of the Callcredit Spain operation with bosses saying the move establishes a firm market presence and a platform for further expansion.

This is Callcredit’s third acquisition in less than 18 months, having bought customer experience specialist, Numero, in March 2016 and device fraud protection firm, Recipero, in September 2016.

The move is expected to accelerate international growth with for Callcredit, with the development of its fraud prevention and risk management business enabling it to offer its additional industry-leading fraud solutions to a wider client base.

The strategic acquisition, sees Callcredit take a majority shareholding in the Madrid-headquartered business which is a leader in Spain in what is an increasingly technology-led and rapidly growing market.

Callcredit, which specialises in database marketing services, credit referencing and software analytics and fraud prevention, entered the Spanish market in 2015 and has been developing its business and expansion plans following this initial success.

The firm is the UK’s second largest credit reference agency and it helps businesses manage credit risk. It is backed by private equity firm, GTCR.

The new Callcredit Spain operation will be headed by Juan Antonio Villegas who is a veteran of the industry having served as a former director general of Experian and Trans Union España.

A spokespersons said: “Callcredit is looking to invest in and grow Confirma, which already boasts an impressive client roster which includes over 40 clients amongst which are both domestic and international banks, consumer lending institutions and insurance companies.”

Mike Gordon, Callcredit Information Group chief executive, said: “There is a real momentum within the business at the moment.

“As a group we have a focused strategy and international expansion is a key component of this.

“Spain represents a significant opportunity for Callcredit and its future growth. The acquisition of Confirma and the appointment of Juan Antonio Villegas as an experienced country head gives us a firm presence in the market and brings a unique offering which complements our wider proposition.

“Confirma has an impressive roster of over 40 clients, including leading banks and consumer finance organisations.”