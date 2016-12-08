Callcredit commits to Leeds for another decade

Credit reference agency Callcredit has committed to Yorkshire for another 10 years after signing a new lease on its Leeds global headquarters.

The firm today confirmed the signing of a new 10-year lease on its base on Park Lane where it has been situated since 2002 and employs more 750 people.

Originally the firm occupied just a single floor but following more than a decade of growth, it now occupies all six floors and is the sole tenant of the landmark building. Callcredit added that it has plans to invest further in the location and its facilities. Callcredit Information Group has nine offices around the globe, including locations in Lithuania, Spain, China and Dubai.

Mike Gordon, chief executive, said: “West Yorkshire has been the home of the Group’s headquarters since its inception in 2000.

“When we moved to Leeds in 2002 it was as a reflection of the ambitions the company continues to have. As a fast-growing business, we benefit from the significant knowledge and skills amongst the workforce in the region as well as managing to attract new talent from outside the area to move and base themselves here. Leeds is a growing city with a thriving financial services, professional and technical skills economy that continues to provide many great opportunities for us.”