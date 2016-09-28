Calls for more defibrillators after Pudsey Pacer collapses at Leeds parkrun

A grandfather who was “fit as a fiddle” collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest during a parkrun in Leeds - only a week after he had taken part in a 100-mile cycle ride.

The family of veteran Pudsey Pacer Arthur Wood, 67, now want to raise awareness about the importance of defibrillators.

Mr Wood running with his grandson Ewan, seven.

They believe the one which was recently donated by Pure Gym to the organisers of Bramley’s 5km parkrun on Saturday saved his life.

“Without it I’m pretty sure he wouldn’t be alive,” said Mr Wood’s daughter Stacey Kite.

“He was running with my son Ewan, who is seven. It’s four laps is the park run. They had done two.

“Ewan said his grandad looked at his watch to set it for the next lap and just collapsed.

“One of the first runners to get to him was a retired paramedic Bill Overton, who is in my dad’s running club. He started chest compressions straight away.”

Mr Overton also requested an ambulance and defibrillator.

He was joined by Mrs Kite’s husband Jonathan, who gave Mr Wood mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

Mrs Kite, 37, of Kent Road, said the defibrillator was at the scene within minutes.

“We were so lucky. They administered that and another round of chest compressions and he was breathing again.

“The care he got was just unbelievable. We are so grateful that this defibrillator was there.”

She wants to highlight how vital the devices are and show that people need “easy access to them everywhere”.

Fundraising efforts will begin soon, but in the meantime Mrs Kite wished to thank everybody who helped her dad.

She said that parkrun’s volunteer marshals and the paramedics were “wonderful”.

Mr Wood is now preparing for a double bypass at Leeds General Infirmary.

The former Pudsey Pacers chairman, who has been a member for more than 20 years, is still in full-time work as a joiner.

The weekend before the run in Bramley Park he had taken part in a 100-mile cycle ride.

“He’s fit as a fiddle,” Mrs Kite said.

Mr Wood lives with his wife Carol on Victoria Rise in Pudsey.