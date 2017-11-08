Calls to introduce better dementia education into curriculum for healthcare staff

Leading academic have called for greater education about dementia to be introduced for students and trainees.

Claire Surr, Professor of Dementia Studies at Leeds Beckett University, has highlighted the importance of dementia training for health and social care staff in a new position paper launched at the national Dementia Congress this week.

The paper says although awareness, policy and guidance on the delivery of dementia education has changed, more work is now needed to make sure the training is embedded into learning programmes for staff.

It was published by Prof Surr alongside colleagues from The Higher Education Dementia Network (HEDN), a group of UK lecturers who teach and research dementia-related care courses.

Prof Surr said: “It is recognised that health and social care staff need dementia training and there are dementia education frameworks for all of the UK nations, yet there is no mechanism for ensuring those training to work in health or social care receive education that covers the framework contents.

“HEDN therefore believe it is timely for Professional Regulatory Bodies to specifically state that these Frameworks should be adhered to within their registration criteria.”

The position paper, aimed at professional regulatory bodies, highlights the importance of including dementia in pre and post-qualifying curricula.

The Dementia Congress, which is taking place this week, was launched in 2005 by the Journal of Dementia Care to bring together professionals, experts and people living with dementia to network, learn and share information.

It is this year being held at Doncaster Racecourse in Yorkshire.